Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 77.66% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 58.39% to Rs 320.31 croreNet profit of Delton Cables declined 77.66% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.39% to Rs 320.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.23% to Rs 14.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 986.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 709.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales320.31202.23 58 986.38709.26 39 OPM %4.487.78 -6.496.59 - PBDT3.608.21 -56 26.8322.17 21 PBT1.697.05 -76 19.8718.35 8 NP1.265.64 -78 14.7220.51 -28
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:09 AM IST