Delton Cables standalone net profit declines 77.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.39% to Rs 320.31 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables declined 77.66% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.39% to Rs 320.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.23% to Rs 14.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 986.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 709.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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