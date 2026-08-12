Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 146.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 83.18% to Rs 286.36 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables rose 146.43% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 83.18% to Rs 286.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.286.36156.338.668.5112.495.9810.524.487.593.08

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