Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 32.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 242.77 crore

Net profit of Den Networks declined 32.29% to Rs 36.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 242.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 241.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.242.77241.274.747.9566.4989.3146.4964.9636.7154.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News