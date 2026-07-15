Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 32.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 32.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 242.77 crore

Net profit of Den Networks declined 32.29% to Rs 36.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 242.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 241.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales242.77241.27 1 OPM %4.747.95 -PBDT66.4989.31 -26 PBT46.4964.96 -28 NP36.7154.22 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 50.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 50.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 16.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 16.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 18.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 18.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty OutlookQ1 Results TodayClaude AI Pricing in IndiaMaharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2026 TimeWipro Q1 PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance