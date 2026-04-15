Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 38.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 240.57 crore

Net profit of Den Networks declined 38.24% to Rs 38.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 240.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.14% to Rs 165.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 200.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 974.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1005.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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