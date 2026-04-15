Den Networks Q4 PAT slides 38% YoY to Rs 38 cr
Den Networks reported 38.25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.39 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 62.18 crore posted in Q4 FY25.
Revenue from operations slipped 3.03% year on year to Rs 240.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 49.23 crore in Q4 FY26, down 28.37% as compared with Rs 68.73 crore in Q4 FY25.
EBITDA dropped 46.42% to Rs 15 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 as compared to Rs 28 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 6% in Q4 FY26 as against 11% recorded in Q4 FY25.
On the segmental front, the company's revenue from the cable distribution network business was at Rs 235.39 crore (down 2.78% YoY) while revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 9.68 crore (down 7.45% YoY) during the period under review.
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Subscription revenue fell 14.01% YoY to Rs 92 crore during the quarter. Placement/marketing income rose 7.57% YoY to Rs 142 crore and activation revenue slipped 33.33% YoY to Rs 2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
As of 31 March 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,283 crore.
Den network is a mass media & entertainment company that provides visual entertainment to its customers through cable TV, over-the-top (OTT) entertainment, and broadband services. It has curated media content from Various broadcasters across a wide range of genres and entertains 13 million+ households in India across 13 key states and 433 cities and is the Largest Subscriber Base amongst all cable players in India.
Shares of Den network rose 0.55% to Rs 29.19 on the BSE.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST