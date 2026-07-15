Den Networks slips after Q1 PAT slides 36% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Den Networks declined 4.06% to Rs 29.05 after the company reported a 35.52% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.59 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 53.64 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 0.62% year on year to Rs 242.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 46.49 crore in Q1 FY27, down 28.43% as compared with Rs 64.96 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA dropped 38.1% to Rs 13 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 as compared to Rs 21 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 5% in Q1 FY27 as against 9% recorded in Q1 FY26.

On the segmental front, the company's revenue from the cable distribution network business was at Rs 237.70 crore (up 1.02% YoY) while revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 9.57 crore (down 8.51% YoY) during the period under review.

Subscription revenue fell 13.33% YoY to Rs 91 crore during the quarter. Placement/marketing income jumped 3.88% YoY to Rs 134 crore and activation revenue stood at Rs 2 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

As of 30 June 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,383 crore.

Den Networks is a mass media and entertainment company that provides cable television and broadband services in India. The company serves over 13 million households across 13 states and more than 440 cities through its cable TV and broadband network.

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