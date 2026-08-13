Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 6.58 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 1.36% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.584.8529.7944.952.432.362.242.201.451.47

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