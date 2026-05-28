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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 63.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Denim Developers consolidated net profit declines 63.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 32.73% to Rs 27.94 crore

Net profit of Denim Developers declined 63.85% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 27.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.78% to Rs 6.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.29% to Rs 49.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.9421.05 33 49.2960.32 -18 OPM %10.4238.29 -18.3830.34 - PBDT3.408.37 -59 10.0919.37 -48 PBT3.228.21 -61 9.4318.74 -50 NP1.975.45 -64 6.6313.47 -51

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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