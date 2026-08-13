Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 44.00 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 17.34% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 44.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.44.0043.288.7311.144.184.932.653.322.052.48

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