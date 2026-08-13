Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 17.34% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 44.00 croreNet profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 17.34% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 44.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.0043.28 2 OPM %8.7311.14 -PBDT4.184.93 -15 PBT2.653.32 -20 NP2.052.48 -17
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:52 PM IST