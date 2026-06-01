Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 43.66% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 46.75 croreNet profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 43.66% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 8.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 181.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.7541.38 13 181.72173.30 5 OPM %5.434.98 -9.719.30 - PBDT2.883.00 -4 18.7317.97 4 PBT1.141.27 -10 11.8911.11 7 NP0.400.71 -44 8.418.08 4
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:58 AM IST