Desco Infratech bags Rs 3-cr order from Aavantika Gas

Desco Infratech announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2.94 crore from Aavantika Gas for MDPE Laying & Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) works at Indore GA.

The contract is domestic and will be executed as per agreed terms. There is no promoter/promoter group interest in the awarding entity, and this is not a related party transaction.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Desco Infratech shed 0.49% to close at Rs 152.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News