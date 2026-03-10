Desco Infratech bags Rs 3-cr order from Aavantika Gas
Desco Infratech announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2.94 crore from Aavantika Gas for MDPE Laying & Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) works at Indore GA.The contract is domestic and will be executed as per agreed terms. There is no promoter/promoter group interest in the awarding entity, and this is not a related party transaction.
Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.
Shares of Desco Infratech shed 0.49% to close at Rs 152.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 8:04 AM IST