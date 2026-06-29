Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 7-cr order from Adani Total Gas

Desco Infratech rose 4.27% to Rs 224.75 after the company said it had received a purchase order worth Rs 6.74 crore from Adani Total Gas (ATGL).

The order involves MDPE pipeline laying and last-mile connectivity (LMC) activities, including domestic, commercial and industrial gas connections in Faridabad.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed as per the terms of the agreement.

Desco Infratech said neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors. The company's consolidated net profit rose 75.34% to Rs 10.17 crore while revenue from operations surged 108.01% to Rs 76.57 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Adani Total Gas operates in 34 geographical areas in India and is involved in expanding the use of natural gas in the countrys energy mix. The company also has a 50:50 joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation, Indian Oil-Adani Gas, which operates 19 additional geographical areas. In addition, Adani Total Gas has subsidiaries for e-mobility and biomass businesses and a joint venture for gas meter manufacturing. The company reported 4.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 155.84 crore on 15.9% increase in revenue from operations (exlcuding excise duty) to Rs 1,548.58 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The scrip shed 0.49% to Rs 715.80 on the BSE.

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