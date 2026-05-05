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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Desco Infratech hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 75% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Desco Infratech hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 261.75 after its consolidated net profit rallied 75.34% to Rs 10.17 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 5.80 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 108.01% to Rs 76.57 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 36.81 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 13.61 crore in Q4 FY26, up 77.21% from Rs 7.68 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses increased 115.35% to Rs 62.84 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 29.18 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3.91 crore (down 0.76% YoY), employee benefits expense at Rs 5.41 crore (up 49.03% YoY), and finance costs at Rs 0.92 crore (up 24.32% YoY) during the period.

 

On a standalone basis, net profit rose 75.86% to Rs 10.20 crore, while revenue from operations increased 108.01% to Rs 76.57 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 75.86% to Rs 10.20 crore on 108.01% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 76.57 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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