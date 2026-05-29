Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 21.41% to Rs 3.45 croreNet profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya declined 16.67% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.41% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.454.39 -21 7.106.27 13 OPM %18.2622.10 -19.4420.10 - PBDT0.540.76 -29 1.110.99 12 PBT0.410.45 -9 0.670.57 18 NP0.300.36 -17 0.560.48 17
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:58 PM IST