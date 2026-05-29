Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.41% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya declined 16.67% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.41% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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