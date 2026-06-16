Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit declines 1.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 72.74 croreNet profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt declined 1.47% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 72.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.42% to Rs 51.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 286.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 282.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales72.7468.57 6 286.86282.02 2 OPM %90.5390.19 -86.0177.93 - PBDT20.0920.63 -3 69.0959.41 16 PBT20.0920.63 -3 69.0759.38 16 NP15.4415.67 -1 51.6244.34 16
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST