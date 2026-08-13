Dev Accelerator consolidated net profit rises 1038.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 53.77 crore

Net profit of Dev Accelerator rose 1038.46% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 53.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.53.7755.6356.3147.4619.2515.451.580.951.480.13

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