Dev Accelerator consolidated net profit rises 276.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 9.39% to Rs 59.26 croreNet profit of Dev Accelerator rose 276.19% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.39% to Rs 59.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 402.86% to Rs 8.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.20% to Rs 225.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales59.2665.40 -9 225.92158.87 42 OPM %54.8147.87 -48.3750.65 - PBDT26.2919.07 38 74.4254.93 35 PBT11.652.54 359 15.532.71 473 NP7.902.10 276 8.801.75 403
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST