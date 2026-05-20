Dev Accelerator consolidated net profit rises 276.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.39% to Rs 59.26 crore

Net profit of Dev Accelerator rose 276.19% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.39% to Rs 59.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 402.86% to Rs 8.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.20% to Rs 225.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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