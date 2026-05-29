Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 645.08% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 53.87 croreNet profit of Dev Information Technology rose 645.08% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 53.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 409.62% to Rs 75.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 189.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales53.8751.55 5 189.50170.66 11 OPM %5.405.35 -1.706.14 - PBDT4.062.41 68 4.4621.12 -79 PBT3.421.62 111 1.2018.08 -93 NP9.091.22 645 75.7814.87 410
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:42 AM IST