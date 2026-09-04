Friday, September 04, 2026 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsISRO EOS-05 LaunchAsian Games 2026Nepal FloodsCable Stock CrashNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPODelhi weather forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Devson receives orders for newly developed product Ammonia Decomposition Catalyst from NMDC and Tata Steel

Devson receives orders for newly developed product Ammonia Decomposition Catalyst from NMDC and Tata Steel

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Devson Catalyst announced the successful development of its Ammonia Decomposition Catalyst through its in-house R&D and technical capabilities. The Company has received commercial orders for the newly developed product from NMDC and Tata Steel, following customer evaluation and approval.

The Ammonia Decomposition Catalyst is a comparatively higher-value product within the Company's existing catalyst portfolio.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Group launches luxury housing project Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, Hyderabad

Brigade Group launches luxury housing project Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, Hyderabad

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Modafinil Tablets USP

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Modafinil Tablets USP

Lemon Tree Hotels adds two properties in Bodhgaya, Bihar

Lemon Tree Hotels adds two properties in Bodhgaya, Bihar

Stanley Lifestyles unveils 72,000 sq.ft. flagship store in Hyderabad

Stanley Lifestyles unveils 72,000 sq.ft. flagship store in Hyderabad

AJC Jewel Manufacturers to acquire 80% stake in AJC Jewel Manufacturers (FZC), Sharjah

AJC Jewel Manufacturers to acquire 80% stake in AJC Jewel Manufacturers (FZC), Sharjah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST