Devson receives orders for newly developed product Ammonia Decomposition Catalyst from NMDC and Tata Steel
Devson Catalyst announced the successful development of its Ammonia Decomposition Catalyst through its in-house R&D and technical capabilities. The Company has received commercial orders for the newly developed product from NMDC and Tata Steel, following customer evaluation and approval.
The Ammonia Decomposition Catalyst is a comparatively higher-value product within the Company's existing catalyst portfolio.
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST