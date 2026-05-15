Devyani International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 1436.86 crore

Net Loss of Devyani International reported to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 1436.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1212.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 38.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 5611.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4951.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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