Devyani Intl slides as on reporting dismal Q4 outcome

Devyani International (DIL) slipped 2.25% to Rs 151.90 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.46 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 60.72 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

However, revenue from operations jumped 38.69% year on year to Rs 1,047.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 4.39 crore down 89.35% from Rs 41.23 crore posted in Q4 FY23. During the quarter, exceptional items stood at Rs 423.74 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 173.9 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 14.94% YoY. EBITDA margin reduced to 16.6% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 20% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

KFC revenue grew by 11.31% YoY to Rs 494.1 crore, Pizza Hut revenue declined by 4.48% YoY to Rs 162.1 crore and revenue from Costa Coffee jumped 36.25% to Rs 45.1 crore during the period under review.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) of KFC was negative 7.1%, Pizza Hut stood at negative 14% and Costa Coffee was 7.3% in Q4 FY23.

Brand Contribution for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 141.9 crore with margins at 13.5%. Meanwhile, brand contribution at KFC stood at 19%, Pizza Hut came in at 4.4% and Costa Coffee was at 17.9%.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit slumped 82.17% to Rs 47.26 crore despite of 18.63% rise in revenue to Rs 3,556.32 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 31 March 2024, DIL opened 256 net new stores across brands and geographies in FY24, with 47 net new stores getting added in Q4 FY24 (including 5 in Thailand), taking the total store count to 1,782.

DIL has expanded its portfolio to include Thailand market, thereby going beyond its established presence in India, Nepal, and Nigeria, said the company.

Ravi Jaipuria, non-executive chairman, Devyani International, said, Over the course of the year, we opened 256 new stores, including 47 in the fourth quarter. As of March 31, our total store count has reached 1,782, including the 283 KFC stores, we acquired in Thailand on January 18, 2024.

The year was also marked by successful acquisition and seamless integration of the Thailand KFC business. The transaction, which was completed during Q4, has been a significant milestone for us. This development has expanded our international footprint and the same is in line with our long-term growth objectives of having a mix of international business.

DIL has entered, into a strategic partnership with PVR INOX to develop and operate the business of Food Courts at shopping malls across the country to co-promote movies and food. This will not only help us strengthen our presence at various Malls in the country but will also give a boost to our brands and the food court business."

Devyani International is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India and are among the largest operators of chain quick service restaurants (QSR) in India. As on 31 March, 2024, DIL operates more than 1,750 stores across brands in over 250 cities in India, Thailand, Nigeria and Nepal.

