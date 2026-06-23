Dhabriya Polywood arm bags Rs 13 crore modular kitchen order from M3M Group
Dhabriya Polywood announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynasty Modular Furnitures Pvt. Ltd., has received a work order worth Rs 13.05 crore from M3M Group for the execution of modular kitchen works.The project is scheduled to be completed over a period of 18 months and will be executed in multiple tranches in accordance with the terms of the contract.
The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.
Dhabriya Polywood is one of the leading manufacturers & suppliers of extruded PVC/uPVC profile sections and Dstona sheets & moldings for various furnishing & furniture applications (i.e., doors, partitions, ceilings, paneling, fencing, prefabs, interiors & furnishings, etc.), uPVC windows & doors, and aluminum window systems.
On the financial front, the company's consolidated net profit increased 54.93% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 5.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter sales rose 9.88% to Rs 69.74 crore from Rs 63.47 crore reported in the quarter ended March 2025.
The counter rose 0.07% to Rs 403.70 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 12:05 PM IST