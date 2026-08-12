Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 35.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.02% to Rs 68.31 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 35.47% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 68.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.68.3162.0923.0719.8914.4611.1211.908.848.866.54

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