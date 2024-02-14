Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 52.02 croreNet profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 48.00% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales52.0240.16 30 OPM %14.9912.08 -PBDT6.733.89 73 PBT4.872.99 63 NP3.332.25 48
