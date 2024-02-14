Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 52.02 crore
Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 48.00% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales52.0240.16 30 OPM %14.9912.08 -PBDT6.733.89 73 PBT4.872.99 63 NP3.332.25 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 59.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 72.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Ports &amp; Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 67.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 125.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 53.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions IPO ends with 1.53x subscription

Sensex rises 268 pts, Nifty closes above 21,800, VIX slides 2.35%

Japanese stocks slump from 34 year high

Sula Vineyards Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit declines 54.02% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon