Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 48.00% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 40.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.52.0240.1614.9912.086.733.894.872.993.332.25