Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 54.93% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 69.74 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 54.93% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.17% to Rs 30.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 264.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 235.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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