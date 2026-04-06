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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhabriya Polywood rises after securing order worth Rs 35 crore

Dhabriya Polywood rises after securing order worth Rs 35 crore

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Dhabriya Polywood added 1.33% to Rs 321 after the company announced that it has secured a work order from an Indian company for aluminium doors, windows, and facade works, valued at Rs 34.81 crore.

The project is scheduled to be executed over 18 months in multiple tranches. The order is domestic in nature, and there is no promoter or group interest involved in the awarding entity. The contract is not a related-party transaction.

Dhabriya Polywood is one of the leading manufacturers & suppliers of extruded PVC/uPVC profile sections and Dstona sheets & moldings for various furnishing & furniture applications (i.e., doors, partitions, ceilings, paneling, fencing, prefabs, interiors & furnishings, etc.), uPVC windows & doors, and aluminum window systems.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 100.5% to Rs 7.66 crore on a 19.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 65.66 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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