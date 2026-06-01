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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampur Bio Organics standalone net profit rises 16.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics standalone net profit rises 16.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 552.44 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Bio Organics rose 16.02% to Rs 46.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 552.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 464.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.53% to Rs 24.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 2082.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1882.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales552.44464.01 19 2082.011882.96 11 OPM %17.2521.22 -6.297.43 - PBDT85.9779.46 8 99.0576.65 29 PBT71.3263.47 12 40.2922.80 77 NP46.0039.65 16 24.9712.09 107

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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