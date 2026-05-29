Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 6.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 20.75% to Rs 490.65 croreNet profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 6.88% to Rs 45.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.75% to Rs 490.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 619.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.69% to Rs 65.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 1967.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1956.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales490.65619.15 -21 1967.441956.52 1 OPM %17.3316.33 -8.818.67 - PBDT78.2290.54 -14 147.93137.03 8 PBT59.8571.23 -16 85.8375.11 14 NP45.6449.01 -7 65.1052.21 25
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:07 PM IST