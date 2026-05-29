Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 20.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 17.31 crore

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 20.41% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 17.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.71% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.71% to Rs 58.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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