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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 20.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 20.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 17.31 crore

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 20.41% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 17.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.71% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.71% to Rs 58.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.3112.94 34 58.3939.80 47 OPM %3.412.09 -12.458.82 - PBDT0.900.01 8900 7.903.87 104 PBT0.830.34 144 7.513.53 113 NP0.590.49 20 5.552.88 93

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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