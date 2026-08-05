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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 76.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhampure Speciality Sugars consolidated net profit rises 76.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 74.72% to Rs 17.42 crore

Net profit of Dhampure Speciality Sugars rose 76.29% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 74.72% to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.429.97 75 OPM %12.8610.83 -PBDT2.401.37 75 PBT2.281.27 80 NP1.710.97 76

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST