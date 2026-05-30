Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 83.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 76.94% to Rs 73.57 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 83.74% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.94% to Rs 73.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.56% to Rs 6.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.85% to Rs 276.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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