Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.30% to Rs 22.68 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 23.81% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.30% to Rs 22.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.6825.578.169.861.161.560.981.360.801.05

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