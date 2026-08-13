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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 11.30% to Rs 22.68 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 23.81% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.30% to Rs 22.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.6825.57 -11 OPM %8.169.86 -PBDT1.161.56 -26 PBT0.981.36 -28 NP0.801.05 -24

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST