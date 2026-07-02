Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as gross advances rises 26% YoY in Q1

Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 4.92% to Rs 33.50 after the bank's gross advances increased 26.47% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,785 crore as of 30 June 2026 from Rs 12,481 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The private lender reported a 17.10% YoY growth in total deposits to Rs 19,403 crore as of 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 16,570 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Total business stood at Rs 35,188 crore as of 30 June 2026, registering a growth of 21.12% YoY from Rs 29,051 crore a year ago. CASA stood at Rs 5,589 crore as of 30 June 2026, up 19.55% YoY. Gold loans increased 75.91% YoY to Rs 7,105 crore during the period under review.

Dhanlakshmi Bank's services in personal banking are savings accounts, current accounts, term deposits, personal loans, car loans, home loans, business loans, loans against property, credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, and mobile banking services.

The banks standalone net profit surged 775.5% to Rs 28.98 crore on a 13.4% increase in total income to Rs 393.71 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

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