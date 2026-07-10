Friday, July 10, 2026 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as Krishnakumar K assumes charge as chief financial officer

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as Krishnakumar K assumes charge as chief financial officer

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 1.12% to Rs 34.29 after the bank announced that Krishnakumar K has assumed charge as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 10 July 2026.

The appointment follows the bank's earlier announcement dated 15 June 2026, when the board of directors approved the appointment of Krishnakumar K as CFO in the grade of general manager, replacing Kavitha T.A., for a term of three years from the date of assuming charge.

Krishnakumar is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and brings nearly three decades of experience in the banking and financial services sector.

 

He spent around 30 years with Federal Bank, including 22 years overseeing financial reporting and taxation functions, before retiring as executive vice president. Subsequently, he served as the chief financial officer of ESAF Financial Holdings.

According to the bank, Krishnakumar has extensive expertise in financial reporting, taxation, regulatory compliance, capital raising and credit-related functions.

Dhanlaxmi Bank is engaged in the business of providing banking services.

For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, the bank's standalone net profit surged 50.1% year-on-year to Rs 43.49 crore from Rs 28.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total income rose 30.1% to Rs 512.34 crore during the period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.86%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.86%, rises for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd soars 1.18%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd soars 1.18%, rises for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Uno Minda Ltd soars 1%

Uno Minda Ltd soars 1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance