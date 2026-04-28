Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 50.07% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 26.36% to Rs 443.05 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 50.07% to Rs 43.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 26.36% to Rs 443.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 350.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.19% to Rs 102.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 21.34% to Rs 1601.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1319.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income443.05350.62 26 1601.481319.88 21 OPM %59.9657.18 -57.7655.99 - PBDT78.9627.18 191 138.2271.62 93 PBT78.9627.18 191 138.2271.62 93 NP43.4928.98 50 102.7566.64 54
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:04 PM IST