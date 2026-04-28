Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 50.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 26.36% to Rs 443.05 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 50.07% to Rs 43.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 26.36% to Rs 443.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 350.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.19% to Rs 102.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 21.34% to Rs 1601.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1319.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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