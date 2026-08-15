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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales rise 120.78% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net Loss of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 120.78% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.102.31 121 OPM %-14.12-45.45 -PBDT-0.31-0.36 14 PBT-0.31-0.46 33 NP-0.31-0.16 -94

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST