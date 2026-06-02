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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhansa Labs standalone net profit rises 78.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Dhansa Labs standalone net profit rises 78.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 32.70% to Rs 40.54 crore

Net profit of Dhansa Labs rose 78.63% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.70% to Rs 40.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.87% to Rs 5.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 141.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales40.5430.55 33 141.54131.27 8 OPM %5.757.73 -7.717.29 - PBDT3.032.22 36 9.808.58 14 PBT2.491.55 61 7.606.04 26 NP2.091.17 79 5.734.78 20

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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