Dhansa Labs standalone net profit rises 78.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.70% to Rs 40.54 crore

Net profit of Dhansa Labs rose 78.63% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.70% to Rs 40.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.87% to Rs 5.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 141.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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