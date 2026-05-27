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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhansafal Finserve standalone net profit rises 163.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Dhansafal Finserve standalone net profit rises 163.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 97.83% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Dhansafal Finserve rose 163.16% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 97.83% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.30% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 151.65% to Rs 12.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.641.84 98 12.234.86 152 OPM %44.7832.61 -29.1913.17 - PBDT0.910.43 112 1.830.73 151 PBT0.700.27 159 1.060.56 89 NP0.500.19 163 0.730.37 97

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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