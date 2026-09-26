Dhanuka Agritech launches new products for domestic market
Dhanuka Agritech announced the launch of two new products as detailed below:
Name of Product
Category of
Product
Specification
Wetcit Neo
Also Read
Adjuvant
Wetcit Neo is a novel spray adjuvant formulated with a unique blend of avocado oil, blackcurrant oil and surfactants. It reduces water surface tension, improves spray spreading, coverage and penetration, and delivers fast absorption and dry out. Wetcit Neo is compatible with most pesticide chemistries and integrates multiple adjuvant technologies into a single solution.
Fujita
Fungicide
Fujita is a premium systemic fungicide containing Isoprothiolane 40% EC, designed for effective control of rice blast, including leaf, nodal and neck blast. It provides preventive and curative action with excellent systemic movement through roots and leaves, while inhibiting fungal phospholipid biosynthesis to restrict disease development.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST