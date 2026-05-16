Dharani Finance standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Dharani Finance declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.52% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.71% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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