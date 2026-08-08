Dharmaj Crop Guard consolidated net profit rises 16.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 382.38 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard rose 16.94% to Rs 38.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 382.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 367.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.382.38367.3815.0113.8155.8548.3850.9943.7338.1132.59

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