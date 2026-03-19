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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dharti Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dharti Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Dharti Proteins reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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