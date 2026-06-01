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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhenu Buildcon Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dhenu Buildcon Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.94 crore

Net Loss of Dhenu Buildcon Infra reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8200.00% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.940.01 PL 0.830.01 8200 OPM %127.66-100.00 -55.42-3100.00 - PBDT-1.01-0.03 -3267 0.45-0.40 LP PBT-1.01-0.03 -3267 0.45-0.40 LP NP-2.65-0.03 -8733 -1.19-0.40 -198

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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