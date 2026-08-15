Dhenu Buildcon Infra standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 283.87% to Rs 1.19 croreNet profit of Dhenu Buildcon Infra rose 180.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 283.87% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.190.31 284 OPM %95.8096.77 -PBDT1.140.30 280 PBT1.140.30 280 NP0.840.30 180
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:46 AM IST