Dhenu Buildcon Infra standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 283.87% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net profit of Dhenu Buildcon Infra rose 180.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 283.87% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.190.3195.8096.771.140.301.140.300.840.30

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