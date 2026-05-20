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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 19.83% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance reported to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.71% to Rs 17.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 267.17% to Rs 41.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.173.48 20 41.1611.21 267 OPM %2.16-587.36 -58.19-64.05 - PBDT0.20-28.64 LP 22.9817.19 34 PBT0.08-28.79 LP 22.4816.60 35 NP4.16-15.51 LP 17.9918.88 -5

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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