Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 279.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3068.86% to Rs 72.25 crore

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 279.84% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3068.86% to Rs 72.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.72.252.2894.39-73.6868.2025.8368.1025.7151.2413.49

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