Dhoot Transmission consolidated net profit rises 37.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.68% to Rs 1446.42 crore

Net profit of Dhoot Transmission rose 37.79% to Rs 132.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 96.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.68% to Rs 1446.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 966.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1446.42966.3315.1017.53216.59153.43176.95126.92132.6696.28

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