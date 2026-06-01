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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DHP India standalone net profit declines 93.67% in the March 2026 quarter

DHP India standalone net profit declines 93.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 21.04 crore

Net profit of DHP India declined 93.67% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.38% to Rs 11.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 60.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.0417.13 23 60.8949.76 22 OPM %32.8422.53 -26.1617.32 - PBDT6.8977.46 -91 18.9782.47 -77 PBT5.8976.54 -92 15.2478.88 -81 NP4.1064.75 -94 11.0666.53 -83

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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