DHP India standalone net profit declines 93.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.83% to Rs 21.04 crore

Net profit of DHP India declined 93.67% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.83% to Rs 21.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.38% to Rs 11.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 60.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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