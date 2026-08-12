DHP India standalone net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 19.26 crore

Net profit of DHP India rose 3.07% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 19.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.2617.8337.9029.007.137.016.316.124.704.56

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