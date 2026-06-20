Dhruva Capital Services launches NeoMoney on Google Play Store
Dhruva Capital Services announced the official launch of its digital lending platform, NeoMoney, on the Google Play Store.
NeoMoney is a technology-enabled digital lending application developed to provide eligible customers with a seamless, secure and fully digital borrowing experience. The platform facilitates end-to-end digital loan processing, including customer onboarding, verification, loan application, approval, disbursement and repayment management through a user-friendly interface.
The successful publication of NeoMoney on the Google Play Store represents a significant milestone in the Company's ongoing digital transformation journey and its commitment towards enhancing financial inclusion through technology-driven financial services. The application has successfully completed Google's review and compliance requirements and is now available for download by the public.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 12:05 PM IST